Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Eden Gardens on Sunday.

KKR had an unbeaten start in the ongoing season as they clinched three consecutive wins. They suffered a setback after losing to Chennai Super Kings and will look to bounce back against LSG. KL Rahul-led LSG will also look to return to winning games after suffering a defeat in their previous game.

Also Read | Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.

After winning the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "We'll bowl first. Feels nostalgic, the crowd is electrifying and this was what we missed playing out of Kolkata, great feeling to be back. I've no idea about the conditions, the last game was a belter, but we're professionals and will have to adapt. Bowling first, so Rinku goes out, Harshit Rana comes in."

LSG skipper KL Rahul said during the time of the toss, "I would have bowled first, but this does look like a good pitch. It was important to recover on a short turnover, it's just about making sure that everyone is rested and recovered well. Few changes - Padikkal and Naveen-ul-Haq miss out, Shamar Joseph and Deepak Hooda are back. Mohsin Khan is back as well."

Also Read | I-League 2023-24: Runners-Up Sreenidi Deccan Earn Full Points Against Shillong Lajong FC.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)