Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in 17-year-old batter Ayush Mhatre as the replacement for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad," a media statement from IPL said.

He has been signed by CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

Mhatre has played nine first-class matches and seven List-A games and made 962 runs for Mumbai. In nine first-class matches, he has made 504 runs in 16 innings at an average of 31.50, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 176.

In seven List-A matches, he has made 458 runs at an average of 65.42, with two centuries and a fifty, with his best score being 181.

In the ACC U19 Asia Cup for India, Mhatre made 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44.00, with two half-centuries.

In his first full-fledged Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai this year, he made 471 runs in eight matches and 14 innings, averaging 33.64, with two centuries and a fifty.

Coming to Gaikwad, he has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an elbow injury, with MS Dhoni returning as a captain. Before being ruled out, Gaikwad made 122 runs in five innings at an average of 24.40, with two half-centuries.

Having won just one of their six matches so far, CSK will be aiming to get to winning track against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). (ANI)

