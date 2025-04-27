Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) on an action-packed Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians are currently on a hot run with four victories on the trot and have turned around their season completely. Since Jasprit Bumrah's return, Mumbai has transformed into a completely different team, looking hungry for victory. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have lost two out of their last three fixtures and need a victory to keep themselves alive in the race for the playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Mohammad Kaif Showers Praise on Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant for Astute Use of Resources Ahead of Mumbai Indians Clash.

After winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said, "We are bowling first. In a day game, you want to utilise the surface. We are in a good space, and personally, it's easier to put the team ahead, which makes it easier. Eventually, you want to play good cricket and take every day as your first day. One change. Shardul is out, and Mayank Yadav is in."

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said during the time of the toss, "We were planning to bowl, but looking at the heat, we don't mind batting as well. It's about adapting and not thinking too much about the heat. The ESA game has always been very special, the initiative by Ambani has been very special, and it gives us added motivation. Let's give them (the children) a good show. The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things. Two changes for us. Karn Sharma comes in for Mitch Santner. Corbin Bosch makes his debut as well."

Also Read | IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI Innings Update: Sneh Rana Leads Stellar Bowling Effort As India Women Bowl Out Sri Lanka Women for 147.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)