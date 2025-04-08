Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): An explosive counter-attacking century by Priyansh Arya and fine finishing by Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) survive an early batting collapse and post 219/6 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

After being reduced to 83/5, Priyansh (103 in 42 balls), Shashank (52* in 36) and Jansen (34* in 19 balls) unleashed a brilliant counter-attack that left CSK bowlers clueless.

Also Read | On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

After electing to bat first, PBKS opener Priyansh Arya started the game in an omnious form, tonking two sixes in a one over. But in the next over, Mukesh Choudary rattled Prabhsimran Singh's stumps for a two-ball duck. PBKS was 17/1 in 1.2 overs.

In the third over, Khaleel made a comeback, gettting a big wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer for just nine runs just after he had tonked him for a six over long-on. PBKS was 32/2 in 2.4 overs.

Also Read | On Which Channel ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women's CWC Qualifier Matches in India?.

Despite wickets falling from the other end, Priyansh continued his free-flowing style, hitting Mukesh for a hat-trick of fours in the fourth over.

PBKS reached the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs. However the over ended with Khaleel removing Marcus Stoinis for just four. PBKS was 54/3 in five overs.

In the final over of the powerplay bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Priyansh took down Ravichandran Ashwin with two sixes and a four, bringing up his fifty in just 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes.

In the eighth over, Ashwin bounced back, getting Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell for single-digits, reducing PBKS to 83/5 in eight overs.

In 10 overs, PBKS was 94/5, with Priyansh (60*) and Shashank Singh (8*) unbeaten.

PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 10.1 overs, thanks to a giant six by Shashank Singh. In the 12th over, Priyansh took down Ashwin with three sixes, then went on to hit Matheesha Pathirana for 23 runs, with three sixes and a four, bringing up his maiden IPL ton in 39 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes.

Noor ended the 71-run stand between Shashank and Priyansh, removing the latter for 103 in 42 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. PBKS is 154/6 in 13.4 overs.

The pair of Marco Jansen and Shashank continued to do repair works for PBKS, hitting an odd six or two every over. Jansen continued to find some hits against pace, bringing up PBKS' 200-run mark in 18.3 overs.

PBKS ended at 219/6, with Jansen (34* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (52* in 36 balls, with two fours and three sixes) unbeaten.

Khaleed (2/45) and Ashwin (2/48) were the top wicket-takers for CSK. Choudhary and Pathirana also got a wicket each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)