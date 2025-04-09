Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): Opener Sai Sudarshan's valiant knock of 82 runs stomed hosts Gujarat Titans to a total of 217/6 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Rajastan-based franchise skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match against the hosts, the Gujarat Titans.

Batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan came out in the middle to open the innings for the Gujarat side, but they didn't have the start they wanted as Gill was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just two runs in the third over of the innings.

The Gujarat side touched the 50-run mark in the sixth over. The 50th run came through a wide, which was bowled by right-arm seamer Sandeep Sharma.

Following skipper's departure, right-hand batter Jos Buttler came in the middle to bat along with Sudarshan. Both players built a marvellous partnership of 80 runs from 47 balls before Buttler (36 runs off 25 balls) was sent back to the dressing room in the 10th over by spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Shahrukh Khan came to bat next, following the wicketkeeper-batter's dismissal. The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 100-run mark in the 11th over as Sudarshan took a double on the last ball of the over, which was bowled by speedster Jofra Archer.

Shahrukh and Sudarshan built a magnificent partnership of 62 runs in just 34 balls before the former was dismissed in the 16th over at the score of 154 by Theekshana.

In the end, Rahul Tewatia (24* runs off 12 balls) and Rahid Khan (12 runs from 4 balls) scored some crucial runs for the side, which took the Gujarat side to 217 runs with the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

For the Rajasthan Royals, two wickets each were snapped by Tushar Deshpande (2/53) & Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) and one wicket each was grabbed by Jofra Archer (1/30) and Sandeep Sharma (1/41) in their respective spells of four overs each.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 217/6 (Sai Sudharsan 82, Shahrukh Khan 36; Tushar Deshpande 2/53) vs. Rajasthan Royals (ANI)

