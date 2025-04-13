Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma made history on Saturday, hitting the highest individual score by an Indian player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Abhishek made this record during his side's IPL game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home stadium of Uppal Stadium.

Also Read | How Many Creases Are There in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

During the match, Abhishek finally found his form and was at his most fiery, scoring 141 in just 55 balls. He scored 14 boundaries and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 256.36.

He has overtaken KL Rahul (132 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020) as the player with the highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here’s List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

Overall, next to Chris Gayle (175* for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum (for KKR against RCB in 2008), this is the third-highest individual score in IPL history.

Abhishek hit 116 of his runs in boundaries, breaking the record of Jonny Bairstow (90) for most runs in an innings by a SRH batter via boundaries. Also, his 10 sixes are the most by an SRH player in an innings, overtaking David Warner's eight.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A 66-run stand between Priyansh Arya (36 in 13 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 in 23 balls, with seven fours and a six) started off things well for PBKS. Later, a half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer (82 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and a final flourish from Marcus Stoinis (34* in 11 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered PBKS to 245/6 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/42) and Eshan Malinga (2/45) were among the wicket-takers for SRH.

In the run-chase of 246 runs, Abhishek (141 in 55 balls, with 14 fours and 10 sixes) and Travis Head (66 in 37 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) started off well with a 171-run partnership. After Head was dismissed, Abhishek continued to rage while Heinrich Klaasen (21*) and Ishan Kishan (9*) put some finishing touches, chasing down the mammoth total.

This is also the second-highest run chase in IPL history, with 262 chased by PBKS against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year being at the top. SRH has risen to the eighth spot with two wins and four losses while PBKS is at sixth place, with three wins and two losses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)