Sports News | IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 40 Runs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday, as disciplined bowling and key breakthroughs at crucial moments helped them defend a target of 204 and finish their league-stage campaign on a winning note.

The Axar Patel-led side won by 40 runs against Ajinkya Rahane's KKR.

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Chasing 204, KKR got off to a good start with openers Finn Allen and Rahane adding 43 runs for the first wicket in 4.2 overs. The Kiwi batter was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 20 runs off 13 balls with three fours and one six.

Despite Allen's dismissal, the KKR skipper didn't let his team lose the momentum and continued the flow of runs along with Manish Pandey. The Knight Riders ended up scoring 55 runs in the power play with the loss of just one wicket.

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While the hosts were anchoring their chase well, Ajinkya Rahane smashed DC skipper Axar Patel for 21 runs in the eighth over, with three massive sixes.

Pandey also contributed with 25 runs off 16 balls, before getting dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. The seasoned batter slammed two fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease.

Pandey's wicket was soon followed by the fall of Cameron Green, who got dismissed for 2 runs off 3 balls against Kuldeep Yadav. The hosts ended the power play at 98 runs for the loss of three wickets. Soon after the powerplay finished, Ajinkya Rahane completed his half-century in just 31 balls.

After 13 overs, KKR were placed at 126/3.

However, the 14th over turned the game as DC's Kuldeep Yadav struck on back-to-back deliveries, removing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane for a 39-ball 63, which included eight boundaries, and then dismissing Rinku Singh for a golden duck, leaving KKR reeling at 129/5.

In the very next over, DC captain Axar Patel added to the pressure by clean bowling wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya for just one run, further reducing KKR to 129/6 and deepening their collapse.

After the end of the 16th over, KKR reached 142/6 with Rovam Powell and Anukul Roy trying to stitch a partnership after losing three quick wickets.

On the opening ball of the 18th over, KKR suffered another setback as a sharp throw from DC fielder Ashutosh Sharma resulted in Powell being run out for 29 off 21 balls.

On the very next delivery, Mitchell Starc dismissed Anukul for nine, leaving KKR reeling at 154/8. In the same over, Starc got his second wicket after he removed Kartik Tyagi as KKR lost their ninth wicket.

Lungi Ngidi got the final wicket after he removed Varun Chakaravarthy for five as Delhi bundled out Kolkata for 163 in 18.4 overs, ending their campaign on a winning note.

Earlier, Delhi set a 204-run target for the Knight Riders in their last league-stage match of IPL 2026. KL Rahul was the only player for DC to cross the 50-run mark, which helped DC post 203/5 on the board after the late efforts from David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma.

Asked to bat first in Kolkata, the DC openers added a quick 40 runs for the first wicket. Abishek Porel hit four boundaries before Saurabh Dubey dismissed him in the fifth over. Sahil Parakh came after that and made 24 runs off 17 balls with the help of three fours and one six. Sunil Narine got him out when he tried to play a big shot and got caught by Ajinkya Rahane inside the 30-yard circle.

KL Rahul kept hitting big boundaries from the other end and made 60 runs off 30 balls with the help of four sixes and five fours. Anukul Roy dismissed him in the 13th over to take his first wicket of the match. Skipper Axar Patel made a quick 39 off 25 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes to provide the backing in the middle overs. He added 41 runs for the fourth wicket with David Miller before losing his wicket to Varun Chakaravarthy.

Ashutosh Sharma came in the death overs and added 35 runs with Miller. The duo collected 12 runs from the 19th over, and Miller hit a couple of sixes in the last over before losing his wicket. Miller made 29 off 18 balls. Ashutosh remained unbeaten on 18 as DC finished with 203/5 after 20 overs.

Kartik Tyagi leaked 55 runs in his four overs for KKR while remaining wicketless. Sunil Narine, Chakaravarthy and Roy took one wicket each, whereas Saurabh Dubey grabbed a couple of wickets. (ANI)

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