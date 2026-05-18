Sports News | IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan, Klaasen Shine as SRH Beat CSK to Seal Playoff Berth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring "Southern Derby" clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, chasing down 181 with six balls to spare.

SRH overcame early setbacks with key contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, before Smaran Ravichandran's late boundary sealed the win.

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The victory also confirmed SRH's qualification for the playoffs alongside Gujarat Titans, as Hyderabad successfully restricted CSK to 180/7 and then executed a composed chase under pressure. Earlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma made a steady start, taking the team to 15 without loss in the first two overs.

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However, in the third over, the Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Travis Head for six runs. Ishan Kishan then joined Abhishek Sharma as the duo kept the scoring going, with SRH reaching 45/1 at the end of the powerplay. During the fourth delivery of the eighth over, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein sent back Abhishek for a battling 26 off 21 balls, leaving visitors at 57/2. After the end of the 10th over, Hyderabad reached 75/2.

Heinrich Klaasen and Kishan then lifted the scoring rate with a series of well-timed boundaries, guiding SRH to 126/2 after 14 overs as they required just 55 runs from 36 balls.

On the third ball of Noor Ahmad's 15th over, Sanju Samson produced sharp glovework to stump the dangerous Klaasen, who fell for a 26-ball 47. Following the dismissal, Samson and Klaasen were also involved in a brief verbal exchange.

On the third ball of the 16th over, Ishan Kishan brought up his half-century off 37 deliveries, guiding Hyderabad to 143/3 as they needed 38 runs from 24 balls.

Mukesh Choudhary then removed Nitish Reddy for 11 runs during the first ball of the 18th over, which left SRH to 153/4.

During the third ball of the 19th over, Anshul Kamboj got the prized wicket of Kishan. The left-handed batter departed after playing a fantastic knock of 47-ball 70. By the time Kishan dismissed, SRH needed six runs in nine balls.

On the final ball of Anshul Kamboj's over, Smaran Ravichandran struck a boundary as Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a five-wicket win in the "Southern Derby" with six balls to spare. With the victory, SRH, along with the Gujarat Titans, secured qualification for the playoffs in the ongoing season.

Earlier, a superb bowling display from Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, along with decent spells from Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga, restricted the Super Kings to 180/7.

Cummins led the bowling effort with three wickets, while young Sakib Hussain claimed two scalps. Eshan Malinga also made a valuable contribution with a wicket of his own.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Chennai Super Kings opened with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Samson set the tone early by hitting a six off Nitish Reddy, as CSK collected 17 runs in the opening over.

It marked the second-highest score by CSK in the first over of an Indian Premier League innings, behind the 19-run opening over against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2015.

Samson continued his attack as he slammed three back-to-back fours off Praful Hinge in the second over. SRH skipper Pat Cummins struck in his first over as he removed Samson for 27, bringing Urvil Patel to the crease.

Patel once again got off to an aggressive start, smashing Pat Cummins for back-to-back sixes in the same over. Eshan Malinga then responded with a tight spell in the following over, conceding just three runs.

In the next over, Sakib Hussain struck to dismiss Patel for 13, bringing Kartik Sharma to the crease. After a blazing start in the first two overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad fought back strongly, restricting the hosts to 57/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Sharma opened up in the 8th over, taking Hinge for 16 runs with a flurry of aggressive strokes. However, Pat Cummins struck back in the very next over, dismissing the in-form Sharma for a well-made 32 and sending him back to the pavilion, bringing Dewald Brevis to the crease.

Cummins struck again in his next over, removing Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was struggling to get going and find timing at the crease. With that breakthrough, Shivam Dube joined Dewald Brevis in the middle to steady the innings.

Gaikwad endured a difficult stay at the crease, scoring 15 off 21 deliveries without a single boundary to his name. His 21-ball stretch without a boundary also marked the longest such sequence by an opener in the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

71.42 strike rate by Gaikwad is the second-lowest in an innings of 20 balls faced in IPL 2026 after 70.93 by Arshin Kulkarni (LSG) vs RCB at Lucknow.

The duo of Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube steadied and carried the innings forward, guiding Chennai Super Kings to 132/4 after 15 overs.

Brevis slammed boundaries on regular intervals, while Dube anchored the innings from the other end. However, Eshan Malinga in the 18th over cleaned up Brevis for 44, bringing Prashant Veer to the crease.

SRH pulled back things as Hussain cleaned up Dube for 26, bringing Akeal Hosein in the second last over.

Hinge bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only 8 runs, and removed Prashant Veer to square off the home side at 180/7. (ANI)

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