Sports News | IPL 2026: Sudharsan-Gill Continue Dominant Run as Opening Pair, Become 2nd Best Opening Pair in IPL History

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued their domination as a batting pair in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the second-highest opening Indian Premier League (IPL) batting pair following their century partnership against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Skipper Gill and Sudharsan continued their dream run as an opening pair against CSK, registering a 125-run partnership. This was their 10th-century stand in T20s in 46 innings, levelling them with Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (63 inns for RCB), Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan (75 inns for Pakistan), and AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (77 inns for RCB).

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In 31 innings, Sudharsan and Gill have made 1,942 runs in 66.96, with seven centuries and eight fifty-run stands.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pair of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (2,220 runs in 48 innings, with six centuries and 12 fifty-run stands)

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Overall, Sudharsan and Gill are the third-best IPL partnership pair in history, with 2,760 runs in 46 innings at an average of 62.72, with 10 century run stands and 11 fifty run stands. The top partnership pairs are: AB de and Virat (3,123 runs in 76 innings, with 10 century run stands and 11 fifty run stands) and Gayle-Kohli (2,787 runs in 59 innings, with nine centuries and 12 fifty run stands).

Sudharsan is the Orange Cap holder with 638 runs in 14 innings at an average of 49.07, with a strike rate of almost 158, with a century and seven fifties. Gill is at the second spot, with 616 runs in 13 innings at an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 161.67, with six fifties.

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first. Half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (84 in 53 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), skipper Shubman (64 in 37 balls, with seven fours and three sixes), and Jos Buttler (57* in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes) took GT to 229/4 in 20 overs.

CSK needs to chase down 230 runs in 20 overs to keep their playoff hopes alive. (ANI)

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