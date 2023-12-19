Dubai [UAE], December 19 (ANI): Punjab Kings grabbed the Indian pacer Harshal Patel for a whopping Rs 11.75 crores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai.

Patel became the second richest player in the IPL 2024 auction. The Indian speedster had a base price of Rs 2 crores. In the 2023 IPL season, Harshal took part in the T20 tournament with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has played 92 matches in his IPL career, and scalped 111 wickets.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) took South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 crores. Coetzee had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) placed the opening bid for the South African later MI came into the fight. Later, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) joined the bidding war after CSK moved back. In the end, the Mumbai-based found success and included Coetzee in their squad.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his debut in the extravagant T20 tournament. However, he had a stellar ODI World Cup 2023 journey with the Proteas. Coetzee played four T20I matches where he scalped six wickets. He played his last 20-over match against India in 2023.

On the other hand, Kiwi batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell became the third millionaire in the auction after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took him for Rs 14 crores.

In the 16th season of the IPL, the Kiwi opener did not take part in the tournament. His last season was in 2022 with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He played only two matches in the extravagant T20 tournament and scored 33 runs. However, in the upcoming season, he will don the yellow jersey.

Earlier in the auction, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins broke the roof as he became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League after he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20.50 crore. (ANI)

