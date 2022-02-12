Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): In a big relief, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is stable after collapsing on the stage mid-event on Saturday.

Earlier, In an unfortunate incident, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage and the proceedings came to a halt for a while. The auctioneer collapsed when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was going on.

"The IPL auctioneer is stable, the medical guys are looking at him. He should be back for the mega auction in the next set," the BCCI media manager informed before a virtual press conference involving owners of Lucknow and Rajasthan.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore. (ANI)

