Sports News | IPL: GT Crush CSK by 89 Runs as Siraj, Rabada, Rashid Shine with Ball in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): A complete bowling masterclass from the Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers completely outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as GT registered a commanding victory of 89 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday night in Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan grabbed three wickets each as they bundled out the visitors for just 140 runs, while chasing 230.

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Chasing a daunting target of 230, Chennai Super Kings opened with Sanju Samson and Matthew Short. Mohammed Siraj made an immediate impact, dismissing Samson for a golden duck off the very first ball of the innings.

Siraj struck again in his next over, removing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for 16 and Urvil Patel for a duck, forcing Kartik Sharma to the crease. Short and Sharma then steadied the innings with an aggressive counterattack and maintained a healthy scoring rate.

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However, Kagiso Rabada struck in the final over of the powerplay, dismissing Short for 24 and bringing Dewald Brevis to the middle. Sharma, who looked in fine touch, was then unfortunate to be run out for 19, paving the way for Shivam Dube.

Dube launched a fierce assault on the GT bowlers to briefly keep CSK in the contest, smashing 47 off just 17 deliveries, including four fours and four sixes. However, Rashid Khan ended his explosive knock in his very first over to tilt the game firmly in Gujarat's favour.

After the dismissal of Shivam Dube, Chennai Super Kings suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out within the next three overs. Rashid Khan struck twice in his following over, before Kagiso Rabada also picked up two wickets in the next over to wrap up the innings.

Earlier in the match, a century stand between GT skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and a fine half-century from Jos Buttler helped GT reach a total of 229/4 in 20 overs.

As GT was put to bat first by CSK, openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave a fine start to their team, looting boundaries against pacers, collecting three fours off Spencer Johnson in the fourth over.

Courtesy of four straight down the ground by Sudharsan, GT reached the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.

With six against Noor Ahmed at the start of the seventh over, Gill completed his 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. The GT skipper ended the over with a six as well, putting up 78 on the board in seven overs. Gill also reached his half-century in just 23 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

Sudharsan joined the party in the ninth over, pumping Anshul Kamboj for a six over deep square leg and then a four down the third man region. Courtesy of a four by Sudharsan wide of the sweeper cover, GT crossed the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs, and Gill-Sudharsan also completed a century stand for the seventh time.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was 111/0, with Gill (62*) and Sudharsan (43*) unbeaten. Along with Gill, Sudharsan also reached his half-century, his fifth successive fifty-plus score of the season in just 35 balls, with five fours and a six.

The partnership of 125 runs was broken by Spencer, who removed Gill for a 37-ball 64, with seven fours and three sixes, courtesy a fine catch from Shivam Dube on a fullish delivery. GT was 125/1 in 12.2 overs.

In the 14th over, Sudharsan started with a four, and Buttler also scored two sixes, bringing up the GT's 150-run mark in 14 overs. At the end of 15 overs, GT was 159/1, with Sudharsan (26*) and Buttler (57*) unbeaten.

Sudharsan and Buttler continued making merry against pacers, collecting fours and sixes against Kamboj, Spencer and Gurjapneet Singh. Sudharsan finished the 18th over with fours and six, helping GT reach the 200-run mark in 18 overs.

The 82-run stand was broken by Kamboj, who removed Sudharsan for a 53-ball 84, with seven fours and four sixes, with a fine catch from Matt Short at long-off. GT was 207/2 in 18.2 overs. In the same over, Rahul Tewatia was run out for a duck on the next ball.

Smashing Kamboj for a four and six, Buttler also reached his half-century in 23 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. Mukesh Choudhary cleaned up Washington Sundar for just seven, caught behind by Urvil Patel. GT ended their innings at 229/4, with Buttler (57* in 27 balls, with five fours and four sixes).

Mukesh (1/36), Spencer (1/47) and Kamboj (1/56) took a wicket each. (ANI)

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