Sports News | IPL: KKR Wins Toss, Opts to Field Against DC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and has opted to field against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last group-stage Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday in Kolkata at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"We will bowl first. We know the scenario, and the wicket looks nice and good. There is a game of cricket to be played, and the last six games we have played. Want to do well here. I'm really proud of my team. We are playing the same team," Rahane said during the toss.

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Kolkata Knight Riders have a slim chance of qualification for the play-offs. For a chance to progress, KKR must not only secure a big win against already eliminated Delhi Capitals but also wish that Rajasthan Royals lose their match against Mumbai Indians, along with a favourable net-run-rate swing in their own favour.

"We would have bowled first as well. We will see how we can do better next season. I don't think we played bad cricket, but we didn't grab the moments which should have changed the results. We need to learn to do those and look forward. We have two changes," DC captain Axar Patel said.

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Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.

Impact subs: Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact subs: Finn Allen, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh and Rahul Tripathi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)