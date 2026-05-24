Sports News | IPL: KL Rahul, Axar Patel's Knocks Propel DC to 203/5 Against KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals have set a 204-run target for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last league-stage match of IPL 2026, being played at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

KL Rahul was the only player for DC to cross the 50-run mark, which helped DC post 203/5 on the board after the late efforts from David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma.

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Asked to bat first in Kolkata, the DC openers added a quick 40 runs for the first wicket. Abishek Porel hit four boundaries before Saurabh Dubey dismissed him in the fifth over.

Sahil Parakh came after that and made 24 runs off 17 balls with the help of three fours and one six. Sunil Narine got him out when he tried to play a big shot and got caught by Ajinkya Rahane inside the 30-yard circle.

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KL Rahul kept hitting big boundaries from the other end and made 60 runs off 30 balls with the help of four sixes and five fours. Anukul Roy dismissed him in the 13th over to take his first wicket of the match.

Skipper Axar Patel made a quick 39 off 25 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes to provide the backing in the middle overs. He added 41 runs for the fourth wicket with David Miller before losing his wicket to Varun Chakaravarthy.

Ashutosh Sharma came in the death overs and added 35 runs with Miller. The duo collected 12 runs from the 19th over and Miller hit a couple of sixes in the last over before losing his wicket. Miller made 29 off 18 balls. Ashutosh remained unbeaten on 18 as DC finished with 203/5 after 20 overs.

Kartik Tyagi leaked 55 runs in his four overs for KKR while remaining wicketless. Sunil Narine, Chakaravarthy and Roy took one wicket each, whereas Saurabh Dubey grabbed a couple of wickets.

Both sides are already out of the race for the playoffs, but a win at the Eden Gardens will help them finish better on the point tables. (ANI)

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