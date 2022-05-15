Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings Innings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Wade b Rashid 53
Devon Conway c Saha b Shami 5
Moeen Ali c Rashid b Sai Kishore 21
Narayan Jagadeesan not out 39
Shivam Dube c Saha b Joseph 0
Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Dayal b Shami 7
Mitchell Santner not out 1
Extras: (LB-2 NB-1 W-4) 7
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 133
Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/65 3/113 4/114 5/130
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-19-2, Hardik Pandya 2-0-8-0, Yash Dayal 3-0-27-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-15-1, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 4-0-31-1. More
