Pune, May 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.
Lucknow Super Giants Innings:
Quinton de Kock
c Shivam Mavi b Narine
50
KL Rahul
run out (Shreyas Iyer)
0
Deepak Hooda
c Shreyas Iyer b Russell
41
Krunal Pandya
c Finch b Russell
25
Ayush Badoni
not out
15
Marcus Stoinis
c Shreyas Iyer b Shivam Mavi
28
Jason Holder
c Rinku Singh b Southee
13
Dushmantha Chameera
run out (Indrajith)
0
Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-2)
4
Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)
176
Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 73-2, 107-3, 122-4, 160-5, 175-6, 176-7
Bowler: Tim Southee 4-0-28-1, Shivam Mavi 4-0-50-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-20-1, Anukul Roy 3-0-27-0, Harshit Rana 2-0-27-0, Andre Russell 3-0-22-2. (MORE) PTI
