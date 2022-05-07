Pune, May 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings:

Quinton de Kock

c Shivam Mavi b Narine

50

KL Rahul

run out (Shreyas Iyer)

0

Deepak Hooda

c Shreyas Iyer b Russell

41

Krunal Pandya

c Finch b Russell

25

Ayush Badoni

not out

15

Marcus Stoinis

c Shreyas Iyer b Shivam Mavi

28

Jason Holder

c Rinku Singh b Southee

13

Dushmantha Chameera

run out (Indrajith)

0

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-2)

4

Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)

176

Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 73-2, 107-3, 122-4, 160-5, 175-6, 176-7

Bowler: Tim Southee 4-0-28-1, Shivam Mavi 4-0-50-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-20-1, Anukul Roy 3-0-27-0, Harshit Rana 2-0-27-0, Andre Russell 3-0-22-2. (MORE) PTI

