Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma run out (Kohli/Chahal) 19
Chris Lynn c and b Washington Sundar 49
Suryakumar Yadav c de Villiers b Jamieson 31
Ishan Kishan lbw b Harshal Patel 28
Hardik Pandya lbw b Harshal Patel 13
Kieron Pollard c Washington Sundar b Harshal Patel 7
Krunal Pandya c Christian b Harshal Patel 7
Marco Jansen b Harshal Patel 0
Rahul Chahar run out (Kohli/de Villiers) 0
Jasprit Bumrah not out 1
Extras: (W-2, NB- 2) 4
Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 159
Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-94, 3-105, 4-135, 5-145, 6-158, 7-158, 8-158, 9-159.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-27-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-14-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-27-5, Daniel Christian 2-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-1. More PTI
