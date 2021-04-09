Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma run out (Kohli/Chahal) 19

Chris Lynn c and b Washington Sundar 49

Suryakumar Yadav c de Villiers b Jamieson 31

Ishan Kishan lbw b Harshal Patel 28

Hardik Pandya lbw b Harshal Patel 13

Kieron Pollard c Washington Sundar b Harshal Patel 7

Krunal Pandya c Christian b Harshal Patel 7

Marco Jansen b Harshal Patel 0

Rahul Chahar run out (Kohli/de Villiers) 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 1

Extras: (W-2, NB- 2) 4

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 159

Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-94, 3-105, 4-135, 5-145, 6-158, 7-158, 8-158, 9-159.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-27-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-14-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-27-5, Daniel Christian 2-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-1. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)