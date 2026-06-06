Sports News | Iran Accuses US of Denying Visas to Football Team Officials Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Iran has accused the United States of denying visas to a significant number of officials and support staff associated with its national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, escalating tensions just days before the team's opening match in the tournament, ABC News reported.

The dispute began after the Iranian Embassy in Turkiye responded to a social media post by US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack, who praised embassy officials in Ankara for processing visas for Iran's national team.

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Barrack wrote on X, "Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States. Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."

However, the Iranian Embassy in Turkiye strongly disputed the statement, alleging that several key members of the delegation had been denied entry visas.

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"You cannot whitewash conduct that violates FIFA regulations and breaches the United States' host obligations merely by praising yourselves. Why do you not say that visas were denied to a large portion of the managerial and executive staff, technical advisers, and others who are an integral part of any national football team? You have now escalated the deliberate and discriminatory treatment against Iran's national football team to its highest level. By extending your whimsical hostilities against the Iranian nation into the realm of sport, the U.S. government in practice is depriving Iran's national team of its right to play in the World Cup under normal conditions and without undue pressure and stress. This represents the worst possible form of politically biased interference in sport. FIFA must hold the US accountable for violations of its rules and for the discriminatory treatment of Iran's national football team," the embassy said in its post.

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa also criticised it, posting on X, "The incompetent @FIFAWorldCup host, USA, is failing to fulfill its responsibilities properly. We are guests of @FIFAcom, and it is FIFA's responsibility to ensure that visas for all members are issued. US Denies Visas to Iran National Football Team Officials Ahead of World Cup."

According to ABC News, a "large portion" of the team's managerial staff, executive personnel and technical advisers remain without visas despite the tournament's imminent start.

The Iranian squad is scheduled to arrive in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday before crossing into the United States for its group-stage fixtures. Iran will begin its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15.

The visa dispute comes amid a challenging period for Iranian football. Despite qualifying comfortably for the World Cup, the team's preparations have been affected by regional tensions in West Asia.

Iran recently completed two training camps in Antalya and enters the tournament on the back of a 2-0 friendly victory over Mali. Earlier warm-up matches saw the team lose to Nigeria while recording wins over Costa Rica and Gambia.

All three of Iran's group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in the United States. After facing New Zealand on June 15, Iran will take on Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood before concluding its group campaign against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Neither FIFA nor US authorities have publicly responded to the latest allegations regarding the visa status of Iran's support staff. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)