Sports News | Iran to Play Closed-door FIFA World Cup Warm-up Against Mali Before Mexico Departure

Tehran [Iran], June 3 (ANI): Iran will play their FIFA World Cup warm-up fixture behind closed doors against Mali in Turkey on Thursday before travelling to Mexico on Saturday, the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) announced on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Despite being among the earliest teams to secure qualification for the World Cup, Iran's participation had faced uncertainty following West Asia conflict.

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The Iranian squad has held two training camps in Antalya since the conflict began and has played three friendly matches during that period, the report said.

They suffered a defeat to Nigeria but registered victories over Costa Rica and Gambia. Their final pre-tournament fixture against Mali will take place at the Turkish coastal resort before they depart for Mexico.

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"Considering the importance of the Iranian national football team's friendly match against Mali, and in line with the tactical objectives of Iran's head coach, tomorrow's match against Mali will be held behind closed doors and without media attendance," FFIRI said in a statement, Reuters reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said Washington had "no problem" with the Iranian team entering the country, but would not let officials or staff with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accompany them.

"What we're not going to allow is for them to embed in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do with athletics and have ties to the IRGC or things of that nature, so we were going to watch that very closely," Rubio said during a House of Representatives committee hearing, the Reuters report said.

Last month, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country has "no issue" hosting Iran's national football team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the side shifted its training base from the United States to Mexico amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheinbaum revealed that FIFA had approached Mexico after the United States expressed reservations about the Iranian team remaining on US territory outside matchdays.

"The United States doesn't want the Iranian national team to stay overnight in the United States," Sheinbaum told reporters, as per ESPN.

According to the Mexican President, a FIFA representative then asked Mexican authorities, "Can they stay overnight in Mexico?"

"And we said, 'Yes, no problem. We have no issue with that'," she added.

Iran's group-stage matches are scheduled to take place in the United States. The Asian side will face New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15, Belgium on June 21 at the same venue, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)