Dublin, Jul 12 (AP) Ireland's opening one-day international against South Africa ended in a no-result after persistent rain.

The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 p.m. with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target at The Village on Sunday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs.

The second ODI in the three-match series is on Tuesday, also at Malahide. (AP)

