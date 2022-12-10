Patna (Bihar) [India], December 10 (ANI): Ishan Kishan's father expressed joy at the batter's blazing knock to become the fastest double centurion in ODI cricket during the third and final 50-over international against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The mature hand by the southpaw took India to a mammoth total and eventually denied the hosts a 3-0 series sweep.

Speaking to ANI at his residence in Patna, Pranav Kumar Pandey, father of Ishan Kishan said the batter built his inning after India lost an early wicket and his knock shows how he has come of age in international cricket.

Lauding his son for a stellar knock, he said he felt proud to hear about the records his son set during his dazzling inning.

"Today he batted in a very mature manner. He constructed his inning methodically after the team lost quick wickets. He is normally a hard-hitting player but built his inning today. This shows his maturity. It was a proud moment for us. It feels good to hear about his record. He has made the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and India proud," his father said.

He added that he was watching the match from the beginning and was keeping track of his son's inning. He also praised Shakib Al Hasan for putting in a great effort to grab a catching chance offered by Ishan.

"I was watching the match from the toss and the catch that was dropped was actually not easy. Shakib put in a great effort," said the proud father.

On Ishan's next goal, he said, "The goal should be to contribute to the team's win. He should play and give his 100 per cent in every opportunity he gets. He will need to perform consistently to be in the team."

Ishan's mother, Suchitra Singh was also ecstatic about his son's feat and showered her blessings on the batter. She expressed her desire to see him excel in all three formats.

"We will call him once he reaches the hotel and I will give him my blessings. I want to bless him and see him perform well in all three formats. All the coaches and family members have contributed to his success," his mother added.

The left-hander smashed the fastest double-hundred in ODIs while becoming the fourth Indian to achieve the double ton in 50-over cricket. He joined an elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma who, too, have scored double-hundreds in ODI cricket. (ANI)

