Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 30 (ANI): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his players as they secured an impressive 4-1 victory at home against Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

The hosts began the game with a series of attacks, with Guillermo Fernandez deservingly putting them ahead in the 17th minute. Alaaeddine Ajaraie extended the lead with a powerful free-kick from the edge of the box just before halftime.

Left-back Manoj Mohammed netted another crucial goal for his side in the 70th minute, giving them some hope, but the Highlanders' (NEUFC) centre-back Asheer Akhtar restored the two-goal advantage nine minutes later before Mohammed Ali Bemammer sealed their fourth goal of the night.

NorthEast United FC climbed to fourth place with the win, and Benali expressed pleasure at also ending their league campaign in Guwahati with a win, as they prepare to move to Shillong for their remaining three home matches of the league phase.

"Happy (with the performance). Especially happy for the fans who came to see us. (It was) very important to win the last game of the regular season here (in Guwahati), making them (the fans) proud, and making them smile. It was really, really important," Benali stated during the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

The Highlanders were observed catching the opposition defenders unaware with a series of through balls threaded between the defensive lines, enabling attackers like Ajaraie to make runs towards the goal.

In doing so, NorthEast United FC were caught offside six times.

On their approach and capitalizing on the open space behind the opposition's back line, Benali remarked, "We've been pressing high in the first half, trying to play into the space because they're leaving a lot of space in their back. In the second half, we know that it's going to be a long second half, and without wanting, it's automatically that some players need to breathe a little bit, and that's normal."

"We trained to go into the space because the lines, the midfield lines, and the back line, were tight, they were together. We have no space to play inside. We need to open them. This is why the message was clear, the training was clear, which is to play into space," Benali explained.

Redeem Tlang, who has become comfortable in his new role as a right-back, continued his strong form, keeping a watchful eye on Hyderabad FC's young attacker Ramhlunchhunga.

Tlang also marked a milestone in his career with his 100th appearance in the ISL.

On the player's achievement, Benali remarked, "Redeem Tlang is doing a great job, and we're going back in one week or two to his hometown (Shillong). I hope we can give him another shirt in his hometown, with all the crowd (behind him)." (ANI)

