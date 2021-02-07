Panaji (Goa) [India], February 7 (ANI): After suffering a loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC interim coach Gerry Peyton said that the penalty conceded by skipper Cole Alexander was the turning point of the match.

ATK Mohun Bagan dished out a ruthless performance and closed down the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC, with a thumping 4-1 victory over Odisha FC in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday.

The result meant the Mariners closed the gap with Mumbai to three points. Odisha's top-four chances are all but over. The opening half proved to be a cagey contest but two fine goals from either side meant the scoreline was all square at the break.

"I think the penalty was the turning point of the game. At 2-1, I thought we were still in it. I made a change down the left hand side to try and go forward, keep the ball more and play more with the ball. I think our No number Paul Ramfangzauva who is 19 years of age, he has had one season in the I-League last season. I think he's going to be very special player for India," said Peyton during the post-match press conference.

"I think he's (Paul) a very special player for me. He has good vision on the ball. He looks to turn the game and he looks to play through the gates. He looks to go at people. He looks to attack. The shot he hit in the first-half was a great shot and we scored our first goal from that. Cole (Alexander) bent it in the top corner. I'm going to say now this will be a special player for India," he added.

Odisha FC has conceded the most number of penalties in the ISL 2020-21 season however he said that his team hasn't won a single spot-kick this season.

"I think to be honest, I don't want to mention the penalties this season. I think we are the only club in the ISL that have not received a penalty. Everyone else had a penalty. So, I don't want to go there to be honest," said Peyton.

"I think when you're playing against ATK Mohun Bagan and you look at the quality on the pitch. I will admit that tonight as the game went on, they had more quality than us," he added.

Odisha FC is currently at the bottom in the ISL standings with 8 points from 15 matches. The side will next take on Kerala Blasters on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)