Panaji (Goa) [India], December 6 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be looking to extend their winning streak to four matches when they take on a determined Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan on Monday.

ATKMB have looked exceptional so far both in attack and defence. They are yet to concede this season and have faced the least number of shots on target (4) so far.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have not been enjoying a great start with two draws and a loss in their three matches. But coach Owen Coyle believes that they can still upset their more fancied opponents.

"Every game is a challenge. The league has shown that every game is very tight. ATKMB have started well in terms of points and achieved good results. So we are looking forward to the game. We showed in our recent performances that we can go toe-to-toe (with anyone). What we want to do is to convert the draws into wins and those three points and obviously, that moves us up the table. That's our focus," Coyle said in an official ISL release.

Coyle also believes that a win at this juncture will lend them the necessary momentum for a prolonged push.

"It is important to build momentum and when you build momentum, one can achieve results. Certain areas, we need to work on. We have shown that we can score goals. I think we will have to make sure that we are more solid and not give up on chances," said Coyle.

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas believes that the defence has played as important a role as the attack in their good start.

"It is important to start the competition with three clean sheets. The team acquired confidence, progressed and improved as this is the best way forward. The secret is more tactical discipline and effort," Habas said. (ANI)

