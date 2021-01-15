Fatorda (Goa) [India], January 15 (ANI): After a thumping victory over 3-0 against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is elated with his side's effort and said the boys exploited the space and controlled the game.

A brace from Jorge Ortiz and Naveen Kumar's brilliance in goal helped Goa win over Jamshedpur at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. Ortiz scored a goal each in either half (19', 52') while Ivan Gonzalez added a late third (89') after Alexandre Lima received marching orders following a second booking.

"I am happy today because we have three points and we exploited the space and controlled some important moments of the game," Ferrando said after the game.

Naveen got his first start for the Gaurs under Juan Ferrando while Lenny Rodrigues returned to the side. Top scorer Igor Angulo was a surprise exclusion as Alberto Noguera came in, allowing Ortiz to play in the number 9 role.

"Igor was ill for the last two days. Yesterday, he felt better. We have 25 players. We believe in all the players. Most important is to work with them," Ferrando said.

"At the end, every game is different. Of course, it is not the same game against Kerala. We prepare every game. Today we prepared with Ortiz as the striker. In a different game, we will have different plans," he added.

Despite putting up a clinical performance and creating ample opportunities, Ferrando pointed out that his team needs to work better on winning key one on one battles and continue to improve throughout the season.

"At the end, this is football, when you had six-to-seven opportunities it is important to get goal no. We are not happy because some opportunities, we should have taken it. Happy with defense. Happy with Naveen Kumar in goal. It is important to improve. Step by step, we continue working," Ferrando said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)