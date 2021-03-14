Panaji (Goa) [India], March 14 (ANI): The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) came to a close with Mumbai City FC crowned champions. The season, which marked the return of major sports events in India, had a mega journey amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the league said an estimated amount of Rs 17 crore was spent on "COVID testing and other related costs".

As many as 115 games were played in the recently-concluded season of the ISL among the 11 teams. During the season, a total of 298 goals were scored.

Keeping in the mind the safety of everyone involved, 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels. The number of people tested by RT-PCR was 1635. The total number of tests done during the season is approximately 70,000.

Mumbai City FC won the title on Saturday after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final. (ANI)

