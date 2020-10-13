Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 13 (ANI): East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced A-League defender Scott Neville on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League season.

Neville featured in almost every match for Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season missing out on only two matches.

The 31-year old helped them to a fourth-place finish in the A-League and the team was in the A-League Final Series as well as (Playoffs).

Neville made 25 appearances in his maiden A-League season in Brisbane, bringing his tally to 223 matches spanning more than a decade.

"India presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence. I would like to thank the Brisbane Roar Football Club also for making this move possible," Neville said in an official release.

"We are glad to announce that the club has agreed on a season-long loan move for experienced A-League Defender Scott Neville, an Australian Citizen. Scott brings a lot of experience to us having played 12 consecutive seasons in the A-League with 200+ matches and also featured for the Australia U-23 team," Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director, Shree Cement, said.

Last week, East Bengal had appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team that will take part in the 2020-21 ISL.

Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.

East Bengal coaching staff: Head coach: Robbie Fowler; Assistant coach: Anthony Grant; Set piece coach Terence McPhillips; Goalkeeping coach: Robert Mimms; Sports Scientist: Jack Inman; Physiotherapist: Michael Harding; Analyst: Joseph Walmsley; Indian assistant coach: Renedy Singh. (ANI)

