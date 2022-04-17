Panaji (Goa) [India], April 17 (ANI): After a disappointing 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) where they finished ninth in the league table, FC Goa announced their former player Carlos Pena as their new head coach for the next ISL season.

Pena enjoyed his two-year stint with the Gaurs where he featured in 44 games and won the 2019-20 ISL League Winner's Shield.

Also Read | DC vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Shines As Royal Challengers Bangalore Return To Winning Ways.

The Spaniard will be taking over from Derrick Periera who coached the South Indian outfit for the final three months of the 2021-22 ISL. Before this move, Pena was serving as the head coach of the Albacete Balompie youth team which plays in the Juvenil League in Spain.

"I am delighted to be back at FC Goa as the head coach. It was a very easy decision. And whilst there were offers for me to choose a bigger role in Albacete and in other clubs in Spain, the offer to take charge of FC Goa was too good to pass on.", said the 44-year-old after his return to the club.

Also Read | Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

He went on to add, "Everyone knows my love for this club and the history that we share. My only focus now is to get FC Goa back to the top. I'm here to work hard and bring more success to the club and I can't wait to get started."

FC Goa President Akshay Tandon also sounded delighted about the appointment. He said, "We are very pleased to welcome Carlos Pena to FC Goa as our head coach. Carlos is a leader and a real student of the game. He has a wealth of knowledge and a great understanding of the club and our philosophy of football." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)