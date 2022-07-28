Panaji (Goa) [India], July 28 (ANI): FC Goa have completed the signing of defender Marc Valiente ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Having penned a one-year deal with the Gaurs, the Spaniard will represent them till the summer of 2023.

"I'm really excited to start this new chapter in my career. It's an opportunity for me to live new experiences. Carlos (Pena) was the biggest influence on my decision," said Valiente in a statement.

"He told me everything about his plan as a head coach and also about the club. I also had some chats with Alvaro (Vazquez), having shared the dressing room with both in the past. It was comforting to have him in my team as he is an amazing player and person," he added.

With the signing of Valiente, the Gaurs have completed their foreign contingent that comprises Fares Arnaout, Alvaro Vazquez, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui and Edu Bedia.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of the highly rated 21-year-old attacker Ramhlunchhunga, on a long-term deal.

The Mizo-born versatile attacker who signs from Aizawl FC made a name for himself with Electric Veng FC in his hometown. He started off with the UDream academy and trained alongside Hyderabad FC star Akash Mishra as he kicked off his professional career at an early age.

Ramhlunchhunga was also a part of the Mizoram Santosh Trophy team in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons while also helping EVFC finish runners-up in the Mizoram Premier League registering five goals in 17 games.

He featured in the I-League with Aizawl FC in 2020 and slowly cemented his place in the first team last season.

Ramhlunchhunga registered three goals and two assists in 16 I-League appearances last season, also bagging two 'Man of the Match awards and was a standout player for Aizawl. (ANI)

