Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): Hyderabad FC narrowly edged out FC Goa and registered a 3-2 win at the Athletic Stadium in Goa. This result takes them back to the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table.

HFC head coach Manuel Marquez was satisfied with the victory. However, he was disappointed with his team's performance.

It was an eventful first half and the period saw three goals, which included a brace for Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jorge Ortiz also scored for FC Goa, meaning that HFC went into the break with a one-goal cushion. Joao Victor scored in the second half and restored Hyderabad FC's two-goal cushion in the 70th minute. Devendra Murgaonkar got a goal back for the Gaurs but in the end it was not enough to overturn the result.

Head Coach Manuel Marquez in the post-match press conference about the match said: "In the last games now the important thing is the victory because if we spoke about other things I'm not happy with our game. We defended very badly. Maybe we know that they have very good players, but I think that we defend the worst in the championship."

"But of course, I repeat in this moment the important thing are the three points and continue fighting for the top four which is close, but still three games with very good opponents now," he added.

Talking about the less possession for HFC in the match, Marquez said: "When you play against FC Goa, usually they have the ball. I think that our team if we compare with last season, we have less possession but for example today was another game where we scored without creating many chances and I think that I repeat I'm not happy with the with the game but I'm very happy with the win of course and maybe I don't reply your question but is about now. The important thing is to win the game." (ANI)

