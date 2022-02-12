Panaji (Goa) [India], February 12 (ANI): Hyderabad FC have agreed with Edu Garcia to a mutual termination of the midfielder's contract, the Indian Super League club confirmed on Saturday.

The Spaniard has returned to his hometown for urgent personal reasons. Edu Garcia featured in 11 games this season, scoring twice and bagging two assists for Manolo Marquez's men.

"Everyone at the Club conveys our best wishes to him," HFC in a statement said.

In their latest league match on Friday, they halted Bengaluru FC's winning streak and posted a 2-1 win in Match 88 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Sunil Chhetri became the all-time top scorer in the ISL with his 50th goal. However, his goal acted as mere consolation for the Blues, with Hyderabad FC securing victories through first-half goals from Javier Siviero (15') and Joao Victor (30').

The win takes leaders Hyderabad FC to 27 points from 16 games, four points clear of Jamshedpur FC. Bengaluru FC remain third with 23 points from 16 outings. (ANI)

