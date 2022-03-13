Bambolim (Goa) [India], March 13 (ANI): Hyderabad FC produced a stunning comeback to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday to get in the driver's seat in the two-legged tie.

ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead through Roy Krishna (18') but Hyderabad FC showed their powers of recovery with strikes from Bartholomew Ogbeche (45+2'), Yasir Mohammad (58') and Javier Siverio (64') as they turned the game around.

ATK Mohun Bagan made the breakthrough when Liston Colaco collected the ball on the left flank before charging inside. The Indian forward then made a quick turn on the outside before sending a low cross which was finished off by Krishna to open the scoring.

The Mariners had their tails up after taking an early lead as Hyderabad FC struggled to get a foothold in the match. However, Manuel Marquez's men took their first real opportunity of the match as Ogbeche headed home from close range to draw Hyderabad FC level just before the half-time whistle.

Marquez's men edged ahead when substitute Yasir curled a low past Amrinder Singh to put Hyderabad FC in front after he found a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area.

Hyderabad FC then added to their lead in the 64th minute when Siverio headed home a Yasir corner to make it 3-1 and put Hyderabad FC in a strong position in the tie. The Mariners pushed hard to reduce the deficit but Hyderabad FC held on to take a two-goal lead into the second leg on Wednesday. (ANI)

