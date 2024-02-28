Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 28 (ANI): Odisha FC will lock horns with Kolkata's East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The hosts need to fend off intense competition as teams have raised their game to challenge competitively for the coveted top spot in the standings. Sergio Lobera's side team drew their previous encounter against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Also Read | ISL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Move to Fourth Spot, Odisha FC Remain on Top.

However, the Red and Golds have failed to shine in the ISL ever since winning the Kalinga Super Cup after beating Odisha FC. However, East Bengal will look forward to clinching a crucial victory in their upcoming fixture.

Carles Cuadrat's side have bagged just 10 points out of a possible 27 from their previous nine matches, but their recent 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC will motivate the team to start firing from all cylinders and get onto some positive momentum, a release said.

Also Read | WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Up Warriorz Register First Points, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Retain Top Position.

East Bengal FC is two points behind (18) the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC (20) and has a game in hand (16) as compared to the Red Miners (17) too. On the other hand, Odisha FC leads the second-placed Mumbai City FC (31) by a solitary point (32), and the Juggernauts have played an additional game (16) as compared to the Islanders (15).

The Juggernauts have historically gotten the upper hand over East Bengal FC, remaining unbeaten in their last five encounters against them since losing their first-ever fixture together by 3-1 back in January 2021. The hosts have been unbeaten in the ISL since October, the Juggernauts have arguably let some of that form go away after playing out successive draws against FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous two matches.

Meanwhile, The Red and Golds are yet to record consecutive victories in the ISL even after playing in the league for the last four years. Though their recent form has not been the most encouraging, the Kolkata-based side had a fantastic chance to do so if they play their cards right. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)