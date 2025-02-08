Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC will travel to take on Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday.

The Red Miners broke their six-game winless streak against Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture and will now aim to complete a league double over the Blues for the second time.

However, they have struggled to find their feet at the stadium, being unable to emerge victorious in their previous four clashes there.

Bengaluru FC are undergoing a difficult patch of form presently. They have been winless in their last six games, drawing once and losing five times - including three defeats on the bounce entering this game.

In the standings, Jamshedpur FC are placed third with 34 points from 18 matches on the back of 11 victories and a solitary draw. They are involved in a close battle with FC Goa for the second place presently, who beat them to it after the Gaurs triumphed 2-1 over Odisha FC.

The Red Miners have a chance to leapfrog FC Goa (34) with a win here and they will aim for nothing less to sustain pressure and keep challenging for the top two, which qualifies a team directly for the semi-final.

The Blues have failed to win in their last three home games, drawing once and losing twice, matching their worst-ever home form in ISL history (October-December 2023).

Bengaluru FC have scored seven goals via headers this season, second only to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (10). The Jamshedpur FC box will have to be cautious with lateral or long balls coming in from both set pieces and open play.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have netted multiple goals in each of their last three away matches, a feat they have only bettered once in ISL history (four consecutive games between January and February 2023). They will look to equal that steak with a similar attacking performance in the coming encounter.

The Red Miners have won three away matches this season, with two of those victories coming in their last three away fixtures (L1).

Their formidable form on the road could spell trouble for Bengaluru FC, who need a quick course correction to not fall behind in the pecking order for the playoffs.

In their 15 matches against each other this season, Bengaluru FC have won six games and Jamshedpur FC have emerged victorious five times. Four encounters have delivered draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that his team wants to emerge victorious over crucial junctures.

"Our plan is to win over important moments. What's better than playing at home in Kanteerava in front of our own supporters?" he said as quoted from ISL.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil reiterated the importance of consistently getting positive results.

"Everybody is working hard. We are working well. We need to continue the work and get a positive result in this away match," he said. (ANI)

