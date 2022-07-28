Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC successfully retained one of Indian Super League's most consistent performers from the previous season in midfielder Jitendra Singh.

Fondly known as Jitu, the former U-17 World Cupper became an indispensable part of last season's League Winners' Shield winning team. The extension will see Jitendra don the Jamshedpur FC jersey till May 2024.

Jitendra Singh, known to be omnipresent across the pitch with his high work rate, had an influential role to play in midfield in the previous season.

The midfielder recorded impressive numbers last season with 67 tackles, 19 interceptions, and 10 clearances. He also provided an important assist against ATK Mohun Bagan to set up Len Doungel in a 2-1 victory and won the Hero of the Match award for his top-notch performance.

"The trust set in me by everyone at the club gave me a lot of confidence and it translated into a lot of playing time, especially last season. My overall experience at Jamshedpur FC has shaped me as a better midfielder," said the midfielder in a statement.

"Having played in front of the loud and proud fans at the Furnace earlier as well, I am looking forward to coming back to Jamshedpur as a Champion and helping the club bring more silverware," he added.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Aidy Boothroyd, spoke about having retained Jitu, "I am extremely delighted that we have secured the services of Jitu after some excellent performances last season, often an unsung hero in many of Jamshedpur's wins. I am looking forward to working with him, he has the potential to be an excellent player for club and country. "

Jitendra Singh will continue donning squad number 3 for Jamshedpur FC and will join the squad for pre-season in mid-August. (ANI)

