Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 2 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Monday.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs graduate Mohammed Sanan handed Jamshedpur FC the lead before Javier Siverio and Stephen Eze stepped up and joined the party. Later, Mohammed Irshad scored a consolation for the visitors as the Khalid Jamil-coached team held their lines brilliantly.

It was one of the slow burners where both teams took their time to settle down before throwing attacks at each other. The game gradually opened up for the hosts when Imran Khan delivered a beautiful dink ball to Javier Siverio from a fast break. The Spaniard controlled the ball well but his subsequent effort lacked quality as he failed to hit the target.

Siverio was also at the end of a few chances in the first half where he asked a few questions to the Mohammedan SC defenders with his aerial ability. Later, the visitors saw Gaurav Bora limp off the pitch due to an injury and Joseph Adjei, recovering from an injury himself took his place at the heart of the defence.

The biggest problem for Andrey Chernyshov and the Mohammedan SC was the absence of Mirjalol Kasimov and Alexis Gomez in midfield. Hence there was a lack of creativity in the middle and the likes of Rei Tachikawa and Javi Hernandez were bypassing it with ease.

Later at the end of the first half, Jamshedpur FC had the best chance to break the deadlock when Stephen Eze failed to make the right connection after Siverio headed it down for him from a corner. The Nigerian scuffed the shot way off target. Immediately moments later, Carlos France made a darting run on the left flank before squaring it to Makan Chothe in the box. The youngster pulled the trigger but Muhammad Uvais was alert to the danger and his touch made it easy for Albino Gomes to gather it safely.

The start of the second period had a lot more intensity with both teams willing to take risks by pushing bodies forward. Mohammedan SC looked a real threat for the Men of Steel from the right flank with players like Franca and Remsanga making those runs and stretching the Jamshedpur FC defence. However, the visitors continued their struggle with the final ball.

Eventually, against the run of play, Jamshedpur FC broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from a fast break. Siverio won a header in midfield by leaping over Florent Ogier. He then played it to Tachikawa, who unleashed Sanan on the left flank. The youngster lost his marker with a perfect drop of his shoulder and then drilled the ball straight into the top-right corner of the net beating Bhaskar Roy in goal and handing Jamshedpur FC the lead.

The Red Miners needed that goal to boost their morale as they had an excellent spell of sustained pressure. Mohammedan SC, in between, had a few chances but nothing close to their counterparts. The hosts kept the likes of Ogier and Adjei on their toes and the persistent attacks bore fruit courtesy of an error from Bhaskar in goal. Following a corner, Bhaskar gathered a header but on the follow-through, he spilt the ball and Siverio, like a real opportunist, slotted it home to double the lead for the hosts in the 61st minute.

It was a tough moment in the game for the players and Chernyshov, especially after starting the second half positively. Meanwhile, Khalid Jamil made a couple of changes with Lazar Cirkovic and Seiminlen Doungel replacing Javi Hernandez and Imran Khan, providing stability on both ends of the pitch.

Right after the drinks break, Doungel had the best chance to kill the game with a third goal. Tachikawa and Siverio combined before the former unleashed Doungel on the right flank. But Bhaskar Roy showed good awareness to come off his lines and parried it to safety. However, the visitors weren't lucky the second time as Stephen Eze made it 3-0 in the 79th minute following a pinball situation in the Mohammedan SC penalty area following a corner. The Nigerian was at the right spot as he nestled the ball into the net with a vicious effort.

In the 82nd minute, Jordan Murray came off the bench to register a brief appearance after returning from injury. In the meantime, Mohammedan SC pulled a goal back through Mohammed Irshad in the 88th minute. The midfielder leapt the highest from a Zodingliana Ralte freekick and headed it past Albino to bring the visitors back into the game.

Just when it was felt that there had been enough goal-scoring tonight, Pratik Chaudhuri conceded a penalty by bringing down Cesar Manzoki in the box. Franca stepped up to take the spot-kick but Albino stood his ground and denied the Brazilian with aplomb, registering his sixth penalty save in ISL history as Jamshedpur FC bagged their fifth win of the season. (ANI)

