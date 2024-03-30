Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC with a place in the playoffs at stake as the two teams square off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday.

Kerala Blasters FC have faced defeats in four out of their previous five matches this season. The Yellow Army is stuck at fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.

They have not officially made it to the playoffs yet, but are a good eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Punjab FC (21), who have played a game more (19) than the Kochi-based team (18).

Jamshedpur FC has won twice in their previous five matches, earning 20 points out of 19 games. They are a point behind Punjab FC, and will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Goa respectively to round off their league campaign.

The first place looks significantly far off for Kerala Blasters FC at the moment, but they will want to recover some form before potentially heading into the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC has not won any of their last five games against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. This is their longest such run against the Yellow Army, and their second longest stretch of this kind against any team, only next to Bengaluru FC (6).

Jamshedpur FC's 3-0 loss in their previous game due to forfeit was their first defeat in their home turf against Mumbai City FC. The Red Miners were unbeaten in their previous four matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamil's reign.

Kerala Blasters FC held the upper hand in most of their proceedings in the first half of the season. However, their form has deteriorated since then, and they have failed to score in each of their last two away fixtures in the ISL.

The last time they went with more away games without finding the back of the net even once was of three matches between October-November 2016.

"If you ask me, we deserve to be in the top six and qualify for the playoffs, considering our team and the quality of players that we have with us. The side has been doing well so far and if we continue to get the support of the fans, we will definitely make it to the playoffs," Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil said ahead of the game as quoted by ISL.

"We have been working with a vision to develop this project and it is the third season of us doing that. It means trying to build the club, and every year when we compete, our objective is to be amongst the best teams in the country, to be in the playoffs and fight for the prizes amongst other things," Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said in the pre-match press conference. (ANI)

