Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 21 (ANI): Spanish defender Carlos Delgado has committed his future to Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC after signing a contract extension that keeps him at the club till 2024, the club announced the extension through their social media handles.

Carlos Delgado is a formidable centre-back who has been a rock for Odisha FC since joining the club in the 2019-2020 season. His imposing presence on the pitch, strong aerial ability, and exceptional reading of the game have made him a valuable asset to the club. It is no surprise, then, that the club was keen on extending his stay.

Delgado's contribution to Odisha FC cannot be overstated. He has significantly impacted the team's defence and has been a leader on and off the pitch. His strength and agility have helped him win crucial tackles and headers, while his calm and composed demeanour has been an inspiration to his teammates.

As the club looks to build a team for the future, it is crucial that they keep their core players. In this regard, Carlos is an essential piece of the puzzle. His experience and leadership will be invaluable to the team, especially as they aim to improve their performances in the coming seasons.

The 34-year-old has been a prominent figure in the Indian football circuit, and his presence in the league is an inspiration to young players. The extension of his contract will not only benefit Odisha FC but also the growth of Indian football as a whole.

Odisha are currently placed sixth in the league standings with two consecutive wins in their last two matches. The Juggernauts are in the race for the playoffs with wins from their last two games. They will host Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on February 22. (ANI)

