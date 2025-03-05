Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Odisha FC secured a 3-2 win in a nerve-wracking thriller against Jamshedpur FC to keep their playoff hopes alive at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.

The Juggernauts have climbed to the sixth spot with 33 points now, but their league campaign has wrapped up. For their playoffs chances, Odisha FC are now reliant on Mumbai City FC, placed seventh with 33 points. The Islanders will need to lose their remaining two matches for the Juggernauts to remain in the reckoning for the sixth spot, a press release by the ISL stated.

Also Read | New Zealand Qualify For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final; Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner Star As NZ Secure Comprehensive 50-Runs Win Over SA to Set Summit Clash Against India.

While Jamshedpur FC have been adept at absorbing pressure and then countering it with fast breaks, Odisha FC struck them at their own gameplay to find the maiden breakthrough in the 21st minute in this match.

A quick passing move initiated from the backline culminated with Hugo Boumous delivering a lethal final pass to Dori at the centre of the 18-yard box, which the attacker seamlessly deposited into the bottom left corner with his right foot to deliver a neat finish.

Also Read | FIFA Announces First-Ever Half-Time Show For 2026 World Cup Final.

Upon tasting success, the Juggernauts stuck to the same style of play for making breakaways inside the Jamshedpur FC defensive third. After a grappling passage of play that saw both sides fight to control possession at the centre of the park, Odisha FC doubled their lead through a strike by Boumous in the 37th minute.

It was Isak Vanlalruatfela who turned provider this time around, finding Boumous in a promising position in the heart of the 18-yard area with a slick through ball, which was received and nestled into the bottom right corner by the attacking midfielder with impeccable precision.

Jamshedpur FC expedited their efforts to strike back immediately afterwards, with the duo of Imran Khan and Jordan Murray joining hands to play a ball to the latter outside of the box. Murray attempted a shot from a distance and managed to keep it on target, but Amrinder Singh saved it promptly.

That did not deter Odisha FC from exploring their chances extensively, as the consequence of a corner kick saw Rahul KP trust Boumous with a pass outside of the box. Boumous picked the ball with his left foot and managed to land it into the bottom left corner to bag his brace and Odisha FC's third goal of the night in the 53rd minute of the match.

Jamshedpur FC produced a late charge to try and get something out of the contest. They stepped up the intensity, albeit a bit delayed into the match. Amrinder's early alertness inside the box was neutralised with him picking a yellow card for a foul, which was followed by Jordan Murray embracing spot-kick duties and converting his penalty by hammering the ball into the top right corner in the 84th minute to cut the deficit.

This was followed with Muhammed Uvais delivering a superb lateral ball for the towering Stephen Eze to head into the bottom right corner of the net in the added time of the second half, as Jamshedpur FC dictated proceedings towards the fag end stages of the encounter, but it was Odisha FC who walked away with three points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)