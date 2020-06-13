Sports News | ISL: Odisha FC Part Ways with CEO Ashish Shah

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC on Friday parted ways with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Shah following the conclusion of his three-year contract with the club.

Shah described his stint with the club as a challenging one.

"For me, the past three years at Odisha FC have been professionally the most challenging as well as rewarding period," he said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the entire team, club owners, the government of Odisha, colleagues, players, coaches and all our external partners without whom we could not have succeeded in this complex transition from Delhi (Dynamos) to Odisha," he added.

OFC president Rohan Sharma thanked Shah for his hard work and wished him luck for the future.

"I would like to thank Ashish for all the hard work he has done for the past three years. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him. He showed real integrity and class through all the ups and downs. I will have many fond memories with Ashish to look back on. Everybody at the club wishes him the best for the future," Sharma said.

Odisha finished at the sixth spot in the last season of the ISL, winning seven matches out of 18 and losing four. ATK lifted the title of the 2019-20 season by defeating Chennayin FC 3-1. (ANI)

