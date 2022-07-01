Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): Odisha FC announced the departure of forwards Jonathas Cristian and Aridai Suarez ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

His stint at the Odisha FC only lasted one season but it was a memorable one, as he found the back of the net eight times in 16 games and made four assists to his name.

The 33-years-old Cristian started his youth career with the Brazilian club Cruzeiro junior team and he made his senior debut for the first team in 2006.

He has competed in a number of leagues, including those in Brazil, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Prior to signing for Dutch club AZ in 2009, he also played on loan for Ipatinga and Villa Nova in Brazil.

Before joining the Bhubaneswar-based side, he was with UAE Pro League club Sharjah FC and played for Hatta Club on loan in 2021.

While the other striker Aridia Suarez also made an impact in his inaugural season for Odisha FC last season. After enjoying successful stints in Spain's lower divisions, the 33-year-old player joined ISL last season. He played with Las Palmas in the 2020-21 season, making 31 appearances and tallying two goals.

Even after the inclusion of Spanish striker Odisha FC couldn't manage to qualify for the semi-finals, they finished seventh on the points table. The Spaniard had a good season though, he finished with 5 goals and one assist in 17 matches.

The Kalinga Warriors have already announced the departure of Victor Mongil, Javi Hernandez, Hector Ramirez and Liridon Krasniqi from their foreign contingent during the ongoing summer transfer window. (ANI)

