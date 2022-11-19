Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): Odisha FC scripted an amazing comeback to win their third comeback game of the season, defeating East Bengal FC 4-2 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL).

East Bengal took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Thongkhosiem Haokip and Naorem Mahesh Singh, but half-time substitute Pedro Martin equalized three minutes later. Later on, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar sealed the three points.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: 7 Star Players To Watch Out for in Qatar.

The hosts were forced to make one change to their starting eleven, with Pritam Singh replacing the injured Jerry Lalrinzuala and making his season debut. The visitors made two substitutions, with Denechandra Meitei and Mawihmingthanga dropping to the bench and Narender Gahlot and Isaac Chhakchhuak taking their places as per ESPN.

Haokip broke the tie midway through the first half. Odisha FC's high back-line was caught off guard by Jordan O'Doherty's through ball from the halfway line, as VP Suhair skipped the offside trap before teeing up Haokip from the right flank. In the 23rd minute, the forward calmly tapped the ball into an empty net.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the Captains of All Participating 32 Teams Ahead of Marquee Tournament in Qatar.

Twelve minutes later, Stephen Constnantine's team doubled their lead. Cleiton Silva flicked the ball on for Suhair after Charis Kyriakou won the ball in midfield. This time, the winger whipped in a low cross from the left flank, allowing Mahesh to score.

Josep Gombau made four significant substitutions at halftime. Pedro, who came on for Isaac in the 47th minute, was played through by Diego Mauricio before smashing it in with his first touch after coming on. A minute later, substitute Denechandra's cross was headed back across goal by Mauricio and then into the net by Pedro again.

The comeback was completed in the 65th minute. Meitei sent another good cross into the box, and Mawihmingthanga headed it in from close range at the far post to give his team the lead. Odisha then took a two-goal lead after Saul Crespo's long diagonal found Sekar on the left flank.

The winger beat substitute Sarthak Golui before scoring Odisha's fourth and final goal of the night from a tight angle in the 76th minute.

With a game in hand, Odisha moves up to third place in the table, three points behind Mumbai City FC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)