Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC will face Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC will aim to further their unbeaten home record against the Juggernauts, while Odisha FC will aim to end their three-game-long winless streak in the competition.

Also Read | Will Vinicius Jr Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Brazilian Star Featuring in Starting XI of El Clasico.

A win here will result in the Juggernauts' fourth straight unbeaten game against the Kochi-based side, levelling their previous such stretch from November 2019 to February 2021.

Kerala Blasters FC have been solid at home, keeping a clean sheet in their last game (3-0 vs Mohammedan SC). However, they haven't recorded back-to-back home clean sheets since 2019. Meanwhile, the last Odisha FC endured a longer streak without wins was in early 2023 (four games). They will want to overcome their poor away form to climb higher in the standings.

Also Read | India Women Beat Ireland Women by 116 Runs in IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025; Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol Lead Stellar Batting Effort as Women in Blue Gain Unassailable 2-0 Lead.

Odisha FC are seventh in the points table with 21 points from 15 matches, winning five clashes and drawing six times. Kerala Blasters FC follow them in ninth place, garnering 17 points from as many matches. Both teams are vying to stay in contention for playoff spots, with the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC having notched 23 points from 14 games, making this clash crucial in the mid-season run.

Odisha FC are the third-highest goal-scoring team in the league thus far, finding the back of the net 29 times, with Diego Mauricio's seven strikes leading the charge. Kerala Blasters FC are sixth in this regard with 23 goals. Both these sides have kept only three clean sheets each though, highlighting their defensive concerns.

Kerala Blasters FC have dropped 15 points from winning positions against Odisha FC in the ISL, their highest such tally against any single team. This indicates that the Juggernauts have rarely ever been dragged out of a contest against the Kochi-based side, regardless of the scales tilting in the latter's favour briefly at times.

Noah Sadaoui has been instrumental for the Kerala Blasters FC, contributing 10 goals (6 goals, 4 assists) and winning eight points for his side. Kerala Blasters FC are unbeaten in games where Sadaoui has scored this season (W4 D2), including their reverse fixture against Odisha FC. Can he be the difference-maker, again?

Sergio Lobera has recorded nine wins in 12 matches against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL (D2 L1). Another victory would make him the first manager in league history to secure 10 wins against a single opponent. Will he manage to scale this feat in front of a jam-packed Kochi crowd on Monday?

Odisha FC have netted 11 goals from set-pieces this season, the second-highest tally, while Kerala Blasters have conceded 12 goals from set-pieces, the most by any team. This is an area the home team must address to counter Lobera's tactical advantage, powered by the presence of Mourtada Fall who has struck the back of the net four times this season - the second-most in the entire Odisha FC unit.

The two teams have played against each other 12 times in the ISL. Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC have won four games each, whereas the rest of the matches have produced draws. An average of 3.33 goals has been scored per game in this fixture.

Kerala Blasters FC's interim head coach TG Purushothaman asked his players to cohesively carry out their plans on the field.

"We have to function as a team. We have to be much more focused now and ensure that we avoid all obstacles moving forward," he said as quoted from ISL.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera, too, requested his team to put up a collective front to encounter Kerala Blasters FC in the coming match.

"We cannot focus on one-two players. Its teamwork at the end of the day. We need to work hard, press high to keep possession and not allow them to have the ball in our half," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)