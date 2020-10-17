Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC have parted ways with Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto ahead of the 2020-21 season, the club announced on Saturday.

Augusto and Bengaluru FC mutually agreed to terminate the Brazilian's contract, owing to "personal reasons".

"Bengaluru FC and @Raphael_A12 have mutually agreed to terminate the Brazilian's contract with the club, owing to personal reasons. We wish Rapha and his family the best through this phase. #ThankYouRapha," Bengaluru FC tweeted.

Augusto had also played for Chennai. The Brazilian attacker turned out 68 times for the club (Chennai) and scored seven goals. (ANI)

