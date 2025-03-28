Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bengaluru FC (BFC) will host Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST in the first single-legged knockout game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs, as per the ISL press release.

The Blues finished third in the league standings, notching 38 points from 24 games on the back of 11 victories and five draws. Meanwhile, the Islanders sneaked into the top six courtesy of a 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC on their final matchday and will now look to book a berth in the last four at the same venue where they had qualified for the playoffs.

Bengaluru FC entered this game after losing four times in their previous five meetings against the Islanders. This is only the second fixture between these two sides in the playoffs, after the Blues had bagged a penalty shootout win in the 2022-23 semi-finals.

The Islanders have been defensively resolute by not giving away a goal in any of their last four ISL matches with Bengaluru FC, netting eight times in the process. Another clean sheet would mark their longest such stretch against a single opponent in ISL, matching their record against East Bengal FC (five games between December 2020-2022). Having recorded the second-most shutouts this season (10), Petr Kratky will bank on his side's efficient backline to keep the Bengaluru FC attack at bay.

Bengaluru FC has averaged a shot every 35.2 passes in ISL 2024-25, the highest such average for any side this term. Mumbai City FC will have to devise a way to disrupt their passing sequences, not let them have enough time on the ball, and unleash shots.

Sunil Chhetri scored eight goals in the ISL playoffs, which is the highest tally for any player in competition history. He has found the net in three of his last four playoff appearances, which would be a factor of concern for the visiting Islanders.

The Islanders have won each of their last four playoff games, which is the longest victorious streak by any team in this stage of the ISL.

Petr Kratky has three playoff wins to his name, and a triumph here will see him become the coach with the joint second-most playoff wins in ISL history (alongside Sergio Lobera) and just behind Antonio Lopez (six wins).

The two sides have played 18 ISL matches against each other. Bengaluru FC have won six times, while Mumbai City FC have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Two matches ended in draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza affirmed confidence in his side's ability to ward off pressure and play a good game.

"It's a completely different game. We are talking about playoffs at Kanteerava. It's an all-or-nothing game, and believe me, we know how to play these kind of games," Gerard Zaragoza said as quoted by the ISL press release.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said that his team has worked extensively to resolve their drawbacks.

"For me, it's a completely different competition. We are playing for the ISL Cup. We have reflected on what's been good and bad and worked hard to fix things too," Petr Kratky said.

Sunil Chhetri has converted four penalties this season and has the coveted chance to become the first player to net 10 times against Mumbai City FC in the competition.

Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh has averaged 25.91 forward passes per game this season, ranking third among Indian outfield players in a single ISL campaign. He has made 18 interceptions, won 51 duels, and rounded off 97 clearances, too.

Bengaluru FC midfielder Alberto Noguera has recorded a goal contribution in each of his last three home games. Overall, the 35-year-old has had a productive run upfront with five goals and three assists in his 22 appearances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)