Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad Football Club will conduct 'Open Trials' for its youth teams participating in the AIFF youth leagues for the forthcoming 2021-22 season at the MB Sportz Arena, Bandlaguda Jagir from April 8-11.

"Keeping in mind the need to develop and train talent from the city, the current trials will only be open for Hyderabad residents in three different age-groups - the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18," the Hyderabad FC said in an official statement.

Players interested in attending trials need to report at the MB Sportz Arena in Bandlaguda Jagir at 7.00 am sharp on the respective dates as per their age groups.

According to the statement, the trials will be conducted with all COVID-19 protocols in place and everyone attending the trials is requested to strictly follow the rules. Wearing masks is compulsory at the venue.

All players are requested to come with their football kit and carry their own water bottles as well as snacks.

All players attending any age-group 'Hyderabad FC Open Trials' should carry along two passport size photos, a copy of their birth certificate, and the original Aadhar card or the passport. (ANI)

