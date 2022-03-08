Panaji (Goa) [India], March 8 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was disappointed with his side's loss to Jamshedpur FC, who lifted the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners' Shield, snapping the Mariners' 15-match unbeaten run with a 1-0 win at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday.

Ritwik Das' 56th-minute strike separated the two sides in the final game of the ISL 2021-22 league stage.

The Men of Steel are now set to face Kerala Blasters FC in the semi-finals on March 11. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan, having finished third, will take on Hyderabad FC in the second semi-final on March 12.

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando spoke highly of his counterpart Owen Coyle's team and their season in the post-match press conference and also revealed that it is important to focus on the semi-finals after this game.

In the post-match press conference, the ATKMB head coach said: "Of course, we are not feeling very good. We had one opportunity in this last game we knew it was not going to be easy, because for us it was necessary to win by 2-0. We tried to do everything but we didn't succeed. But I think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now."

This was Juan Ferrando's first loss as the coach of ATKMB. Reflecting on the defeat before going into the semis, he said: "To be honest, right now I don't know. I need one-two hours and I'll take a shower. But yes, then we need to be ready for the next game that is the semi-final. Of course, as a team after this defeat we are not feeling good. But tomorrow is a new day as a head coach, I need to push the players and the coaching staff and get them ready for Saturday's match."

Owen Coyle's men beat the previous record of 40 points set first by Bengaluru FC in the 2017-18 season and Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

