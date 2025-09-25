New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Indian shooters started off their ISSF Junior World Cup campaign in New Delhi with a high, securing all the podium spots in the women's 50 m prone event at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Thursday.

The men missed out on the gold in the same event, had to settle for a silver and bronze, but it was all enough to help India take an early lead in the medal tally, as per Olympics.com.

Anushka Thakur walked out with the gold in the women's prone 50 m rifle shooting contest, with 621.6 points, edging out Anshikha, who shot 619.2 and Aadhya Agrawal, who secured a bronze with 615.9 points.

India's Saniya Sudesh Sapale (610.9) and Nimrat Kaur Brar (604.3) also finished within the top 10 with eighth and ninth spot finishes.

Coming to the men's event, India's Deependra Singh Shekhawat, who shot 617.9 points, missed out on gold narrowly, which went to Kamil Nuriakhmetov, who outdid the Indian by a point.

Rohit Kanyan (616.3) bagged the bronze medal ahead of Sergeib Novoselov. In the same event, the fifth spot went to Vedant Nitin Waghmare, while Kushagra Singh Rajawat and Kunal Sharma occupied the eighth and last place, respectively, in a field of 11 players.

A 69-member Indian shooting contingent, led by Paris 2024 Olympian Raiza Dhillon and Asian trap champion Sabeera Haris, is a part of the competition, which will conclude on October 2 and will feature 208 shooters from 19 federations. This is the first time a Junior World Cup has been held in India. (ANI)

