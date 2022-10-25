Cairo [Egypt], October 25 (ANI): India had a medal-less day on competition day 12 of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol, here at the Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) Shooting Range in Cairo.

In the only event of the day on Monday, the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men, where there was Indian participation, the trio of Vijay Kumar, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu shot 870 in qualification stage one to finish fourth and qualify for the top eights, where they shot 556 to finish seventh and bow out of the competition.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UCL 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Indian shooters will compete in one more event on Tuesday and so far, they have accumulated 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals to be placed second on the medal tally behind China.

The championships started in Cairo, Egypt from October 12 and will go on till October 25. (ANI)

Also Read | Sam Billings, Olly Stone, and James Vince Named in England Squad for ODI Series Against Australia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)