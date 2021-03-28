New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Indian trio of Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman, and Lakshay Sheoran won a gold medal in the men's team trap event on Sunday at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here in the national capital.

The Indian team defeated Slovakia 6-4 to clinch the top honours. India currently top the medal charts and has won 30 medals in the tournament, including 15 gold.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, and Shreyasi Singh bagged a gold medal in the trap team event.

India also won a silver medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team event. The Indian team of Gurpreet Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Adarsh Singh were beaten by the United States in the final.

On Saturday, India's teenage pairing of Vijayveer and Tejaswini had won gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event. They had beaten compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1, in a one-sided final.

Also, the Italian pair of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazini had struck gold in the trap mixed team competition, when they had defeated Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny 39-36 in the gold medal match. (ANI)

